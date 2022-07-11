Sioux City man arrested after incident outside Singing Hills Walmart

SIOUX CITY (KTIV) - A man is facing multiple charges after a reported incident outside a Sioux City Walmart.

Court documents say 41-year-old Ricky Allen, of Sioux City, is accused of theft, operating a vehicle while under the influence, leaving the scene of an accident and several other charges.

Sunday afternoon Allen allegedly backed out of a parking spot in front of the Walmart on Singing Hills Blvd and collided with a motorcycle that had two people riding it. Additionally, Allen allegedly struck two other vehicles - causing damage to both - and left the parking lot without giving information to any of the vehicles’ owners.

Documents go on to say Allen was pulled over in Sergeant Bluff, Iowa. When an officer pulled over the car, he noticed it had a damaged windshield and a flat tire, matching the description of the car involved in the incident outside Walmart.

Authorities say Allen immediately got out of the car when he was pulled over and was taken into custody due to a possible gun in the car.

Allen was then taken to a local hospital because of a head injury. After being cleared by the hospital, officers tried to test him for OWI. During this testing, authorities say Allen refused to comply. At one point Allen reportedly got agitated that his handcuffs were “too tight” and butted his head against a wall out of anger.

After refusing all OWI testing, Allen was taken to the Woodbury County Jail and booked.

While investigating the incident authorities allege Allen showed several signs he was under the influence of alcohol. Also, when authorities interviewed two passengers in Allen’s car, they claimed Allen had been drinking throughout the day. It was also discovered Allen was suspended from driving in the state of Iowa back in November 2021.

Another person was arrested in connection to this incident. Twenty-eight-year-old Hunter VanWyk is accused of stealing beer from the Singing Hills Walmart. He was reportedly a passenger in Allen’s car.

