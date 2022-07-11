Your Photos
Voter registration numbers illustrate Iowa politics

Republicans saw a boost in new registrations in Iowa after the June primary.
By KCRG Staff
Published: Jul. 11, 2022 at 5:32 AM CDT|Updated: 10 hours ago
CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) - The Iowa Secretary of State’s office releases voter registration data monthly. Below is the data released July 5:

Voter registration totals in Iowa as of July 2022(Office of Iowa Secretary of State Paul Pate)

The infographic above shows total registered voters, which includes active and inactive.

According to data from the Iowa Secretary of State, the GOP gained 24,749 active voters from June to July 2022. The Democratic Party gained 5,380 active voters.

However, according to at least one expert, the fact that Republicans gained more voters than Democrats from last month to this one does not mean Republicans will have an edge in November.

“It’s the No Party voters that decide the elections,” said Timothy Hagle, Associate Professor of Political Science at the University of Iowa.

The number of people who register as No Party make up about a third of registered voters.

“People, again, will sometimes ask, ‘Is Iowa a red state now?’ Meaning Republican or conservative. And I’ll say, ‘Nope, still purple,’” said Hagle.

Kevin Hall works for Republican Secretary of State Paul Pate. “Right now, Republicans statewide have a pretty good voter registration advantage over both Democrats and those No Party voters. So when you look at those numbers, it bodes well for the Republican Party right now. But that doesn’t necessarily mean it’s going to, you know, stay the same as that in November.”

While Hall thought the numbers were promising for the GOP, Hagle didn’t think they meant that much of an advantage. “It’s all very close between, especially between Democrats and No Party. Republicans have a bit of an edge, but not that much. So we can still pretty much say that Iowa is divided, a third, a third, a third, essentially.”

