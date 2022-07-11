A warm, dry week ahead

We are heading into a warm, dry pattern that will take us through most of this week and beyond. We will enjoy a comfortable start to the week with high temps in the low to mid 80s and relatively low humidity, but the heat and humidity will gradually increase throughout the week. By the weekend it will be steamy with highs in the 90s and dew points in the 70s.

The rest of this afternoon will be mostly sunny and breezy with highs in the low 80s. Tonight will be clear and comfortable with temperatures dropping into the low 60s by daybreak Tuesday.

Tuesday and Wednesday will be mostly sunny and still comfortable with highs in the mid 80s. Tuesday will be a little breezy, but the wind will die down by Wednesday.

Heat and humidity will return on Thursday and continue to climb through the weekend. While we will be mostly dry, a few isolated showers and thunderstorms are possible on Friday and Saturday. Long range models suggest that this warm, dry pattern will last through the weekend and well into next week.

