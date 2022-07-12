The 30th anniversary of Kiwanis Thunder of Drums is today

MANKATO, Minn. (KEYC) - The Mankato Kiwanis Club will finally be able to celebrate 30 years of the Kiwanis Thunder of Drums today after being delayed twice by COVID-19

The Kiwanis Thunder of Drums had been an annual summer institution in Mankato for 29 years until the pandemic forced postponement of the 30th show in 2020 and 2021.

The show will begin at 7 p.m. at Blakeslee Stadium.

This year’s show will feature a total of eight performances by some of the top drum and bugle corps from throughout the upper Midwest.

The Govenaires from St. Peter will be making an appearance this year, celebrating their 95th anniversary as a drum and bugle corps.

Discounted reserved tickets are available via the Kiwanis Thunder of Drums website.

General admission tickets can still be purchased at either of the Cub Foods in Mankato, the Hy-Vee in Mankato and St. Peter as well as The Music Mart and Community Bank in Mankato.

