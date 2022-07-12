Your Photos
Closings
Community Calendar
What's On CBS, FOX, NBC, & CW
Our Contests
About Us
About KEYC NBC
Advertisement

The 30th anniversary of Kiwanis Thunder of Drums is today

The Kiwanis Thunder of Drums had been an annual summer institution in Mankato for 29 years.
By Michael McShane
Published: Jul. 12, 2022 at 7:05 AM CDT|Updated: 57 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MANKATO, Minn. (KEYC) - The Mankato Kiwanis Club will finally be able to celebrate 30 years of the Kiwanis Thunder of Drums today after being delayed twice by COVID-19

The Kiwanis Thunder of Drums had been an annual summer institution in Mankato for 29 years until the pandemic forced postponement of the 30th show in 2020 and 2021.

The show will begin at 7 p.m. at Blakeslee Stadium.

This year’s show will feature a total of eight performances by some of the top drum and bugle corps from throughout the upper Midwest.

The Govenaires from St. Peter will be making an appearance this year, celebrating their 95th anniversary as a drum and bugle corps.

Discounted reserved tickets are available via the Kiwanis Thunder of Drums website.

General admission tickets can still be purchased at either of the Cub Foods in Mankato, the Hy-Vee in Mankato and St. Peter as well as The Music Mart and Community Bank in Mankato.

Copyright 2022 KEYC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

For the majority of the morning, they were in Schutte’s Ice Cream Shoppe shooting scenes
‘Stranger Things’ star Joe Keery, Netflix setting up shop in Henderson
FILE - Edibles, like gummies, and beverages can contain up to 5 milligrams of THC per serving...
Edibles, beverages laced with THC legal Friday in Minnesota
FILE - The incident remains under investigation.
Man drowns on Lake Washington in LeSueur County
Mankato CBD store prepares for Minnesota’s new cannabis law
Mankato police are asking for help in locating two burglary suspects.
Mankato Police ask for help in identifying burglary suspects

Latest News

FILE - Pickleball 4 Partners is a two-day event, comprised of a clinic, social and a...
Registration open for Partners for Housing’s pickleball tournament
Michael McLaughlin, a Blue Earth County Veteran Service Officer, will be in Washington D.C....
Blue Earth County veteran service officer to testify in Washington D.C.
FILE - Janesville officials worry if the city reaches the maximum capacity for the generators,...
Janesville officials ask residents to avoid air conditioning as city fixes generator
Pickleball 4 Partners is a two-day event, comprised of a clinic, social and a tournament. The...
Registration open for Partners for Housing’s pickleball tournament