Blue Earth County veteran service officer to testify in Washington D.C.

MANKATO, Minn. (KEYC) - A Blue Earth County Veteran Service Officer will be in Washington D.C. this week to represent the National Association of County Veterans Officers regarding proposed legislation.

Michael McLaughlin has served as the Legislative Chairman for the NACVSO since 2017. He will be testifying Wednesday on the draft bill No Bonuses for Bad Exams Act.

The bill, if passed, would improve quality and transparency for veterans when receiving medical disability exams that are conducted by the VA or their contractors.

Other pending bills McLaughlin may testify on include the Veterans’ Compensation Cost-of-Living Adjustment Act of 2022 and the Veterans Marriage Recognition Act.

Copyright 2022 KEYC. All rights reserved.