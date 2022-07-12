Your Photos
Chad Zielinski named Bishop of the Diocese of New Ulm

The Catholic Diocese of New Ulm welcomes a new bishop.
By Aaron Stuve
Published: Jul. 12, 2022 at 6:52 PM CDT
NEW ULM, Minn. (KEYC) - The Catholic Diocese of New Ulm welcomes a new bishop.

Chad Zielinski succeeds Bishop John LeVoir, who retired in 2020.

Zielinski is the fifth Bishop of the Diocese of New Ulm, which represents more than 48,000 Catholics across southern and central Minnesota.

Bishop Zielinski said that the most important part of leading the diocese is traveling and speaking with people of every type of background and faith.

”The big part of it is listening to people, hearing their story, seeing them as blessed individuals as part of the family in this local area here,” said Zielinski.

Zielinski will be officially installed as bishop on Sept. 27.

