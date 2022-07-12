Comfortable conditions continue ahead of hot, humid weekend

Comfortable conditions with highs in the low to mid-80s and little to no humidity will stick around for a couple more days before heat and humidity both spike by this coming weekend.

Temperatures today will be rather pleasant as they rise from the 60s in the morning hours into the mid-80s by the afternoon hours. Skies will remain mostly sunny throughout the day. However, despite mostly sunny skies, we could see a few isolated showers and thunderstorms move through the area later this evening and into the overnight hours. The good news is, these isolated showers and thunderstorms will be rather short-lived with rain totals ranging between a tenth of an inch and a quarter of an inch. Though most of the area will remain dry, only areas that have an isolated storm will see rain. Skies will remain mostly clear overnight as the isolated chances gradually diminish through the overnight hours.

Tomorrow will be another wonderful day with highs rising back into the mid-80s by the afternoon hours, little to no humidity mixed in, and light winds up to 10 mph. Skies will remain mostly clear heading into Thursday morning as temperatures dip into the mid-60s overnight.

Thursday is when we can expect the spike in temperatures and humidity to return to the area. Skies will start off mostly sunny and stay mostly sunny through the majority of the day until clouds move in late Thursday evening/night ahead of our next chance of scattered showers and thunderstorms. Humidity will ramp back up as dew points are projected to range in the upper-60s and low-70s. This means that it is going to be uncomfortably sticky to tropical feeling outside (like a Florida summer day) as temperatures rise into the upper-80s and low-90s. With the humidity ramping back up, it is likely a heat index will return to the area. Heat indices, or real feel temperatures, may range in the mid to upper-90s on Thursday afternoon. Thursday night clouds will move back into the area as showers and thunderstorms return overnight into Friday as temperatures dip into the low-70s.

Friday we will see scattered showers and thunderstorms on and off throughout the day as temperatures rise into the upper-80s and low-90s with dew points around the 70-degree mark, making way for another warm and humid afternoon. Showers and thunderstorms will be on and off throughout the day and night on Friday, though we are looking at partly cloudy skies which means we are still looking at pockets of sunshine mixed in. Showers and thunderstorms will continue overnight into Saturday morning as temperatures dip into the low-70s.

Saturday will be the more comfortable day of the weekend with highs hovering in the mid-80s, but dew points in the upper-60s and low-70s. A few lingering showers and thunderstorms are possible throughout the morning and early afternoon hours on Saturday before clearing out, making way for mid to late afternoon sunshine as temperatures rise into those upper-80s and low-90s. Skies will gradually become mostly clear as temperatures dip into the upper-60s and low-70s by Sunday morning.

Heat and humidity will stick around through next week with highs in the upper-80s and low-90s. Due to the expected humidity, we could see heat indices, or real feel temperatures, in the 90s and low-100s throughout the weekend and next week. We are also looking at minimal rain chances next week with the hot and humid conditions, as our next chance for scattered showers and thunderstorms is looking to move in next Thursday evening/night.

