A comfortable Wednesday; hot, dry days ahead

An isolated shower or thunderstorm is possible late this afternoon into this evening, especially north of the Mankato area. Otherwise, we’re looking forward to another comfortable day Wednesday. Heat and humidity will climb later this week and that will fuel scattered showers and thunderstorms on Friday and Saturday. That’s about our only chance for rain for quite a while. Our long-range models continue to suggest an extended hot, dry period that will last through most of next week.

The rest of this afternoon will be mostly sunny and comfortable with highs in the low to mid 80s. An isolated shower or thunderstorm is possible late this afternoon into this evening. Storms will develop in northwestern Minnesota and move along the I-94 corridor, but one or two storms could slip a little further south and catch the Minnesota River valley.

Wednesday will be another nice day with plenty of sunshine, relatively low humidity and highs in the mid 80s.

The heat and humidity will increase on Thursday and that will be the beginning of a hot, humid weekend. We are keeping an eye on a potential system that could bring scattered showers and thunderstorms on Friday and again on Saturday. After that, we will settle into a hot dry pattern that will last through most of next week.

