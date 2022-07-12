Your Photos
Closings
Community Calendar
What's On CBS, FOX, NBC, & CW
Our Contests
About Us
About KEYC NBC
Advertisement

First Indigenous woman crowned Miss Minnesota

By Beret Leone
Published: Jul. 11, 2022 at 8:00 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WINONA, Minn. (KTTC) – Miss Minnesota’s new reigning champion is making history.

24-year-old Rachel Evangelisto is the first-ever indigenous Miss Minnesota. She’s an active member of the Standing Rock Nation and a proud Lakota woman.

Before the crowning moment on June 17, she held the local title of Miss Winona.

Evangelisto graduated from the University of Minnesota-Morris, where she got a degree in Political Science with an emphasis in law.

She hopes with her cultural representation, she can be a role model for little girls.

“You know, I had been competing since I was 13-years-old. Never did I see somebody that looked like me. That wore their beaded earrings and that representations that I needed to see when I was little. So to be that today, is truly the honor of my lifetime” she said.

Evangelisto will represent Minnesota at the next America pageant in Dec.

RELATED STORIES: Miss Winona makes history as the first Native American to win Miss Minnesota; headed to Miss America (kttc.com)

Copyright 2022 KTTC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

For the majority of the morning, they were in Schutte’s Ice Cream Shoppe shooting scenes
‘Stranger Things’ star Joe Keery, Netflix setting up shop in Henderson
FILE - Edibles, like gummies, and beverages can contain up to 5 milligrams of THC per serving...
Edibles, beverages laced with THC legal Friday in Minnesota
FILE - The incident remains under investigation.
Man drowns on Lake Washington in LeSueur County
Mankato CBD store prepares for Minnesota’s new cannabis law
Mankato police are asking for help in locating two burglary suspects.
Mankato Police ask for help in identifying burglary suspects

Latest News

The City of Truman has issued a boil advisory.
Truman residents advised to boil water until further notice
First Indigenous woman crowned Miss Minnesota
First Indigenous woman crowned Miss Minnesota
President Joe Biden speaks during a meeting in the Roosevelt Room of the White House in...
Biden admin: Docs must offer abortion if mom’s life at risk
The U.S. Department of Transportation announced a set of actions it will take to help protect...
USDOT: No extra charge for children reseated next to parents on flights