Your Photos
Closings
Community Calendar
What's On CBS, FOX, NBC, & CW
Our Contests
About Us
About KEYC NBC
Advertisement

Gopher Classic: Local teams take on nation’s largest legion tournament

By Mary Rominger
Published: Jul. 11, 2022 at 9:08 PM CDT|Updated: 55 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MANKATO, Minn. (KEYC) - Over the weekend, the 2022 Gopher Classic kicked off with almost 100 American Legion baseball teams competing in pool play in hopes of advancing to the round of 16.

On Friday, at the Mankato site, Mankato American fell to Shakopee in extra innings. Then, on Sunday, at the Hopkins site, Mankato National defeated Fargo Post 400 4-0.

Neither Mankato American or National advanced to bracket competition.

Copyright 2022 KEYC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

For the majority of the morning, they were in Schutte’s Ice Cream Shoppe shooting scenes
‘Stranger Things’ star Joe Keery, Netflix setting up shop in Henderson
FILE - Edibles, like gummies, and beverages can contain up to 5 milligrams of THC per serving...
Edibles, beverages laced with THC legal Friday in Minnesota
FILE - The incident remains under investigation.
Man drowns on Lake Washington in LeSueur County
Mankato CBD store prepares for Minnesota’s new cannabis law
Mankato police are asking for help in locating two burglary suspects.
Mankato Police ask for help in identifying burglary suspects

Latest News

St. James Area’s Zellmann named National Tennis Coach of the Year
St. James Area’s Zellmann named National Tennis Coach of the Year
Zellmann named National Tennis Coach of the Year
File photo of police lights.
Minnesota Wilderness assistant coach fired after allegedly soliciting sex
FILE - Dallas Cowboys running back Marion Barber III carries during the team's NFL football...
Officials: Ex-Cowboys RB Marion Barber died of heat stroke