Gopher Classic: Local teams take on nation’s largest legion tournament

MANKATO, Minn. (KEYC) - Over the weekend, the 2022 Gopher Classic kicked off with almost 100 American Legion baseball teams competing in pool play in hopes of advancing to the round of 16.

On Friday, at the Mankato site, Mankato American fell to Shakopee in extra innings. Then, on Sunday, at the Hopkins site, Mankato National defeated Fargo Post 400 4-0.

Neither Mankato American or National advanced to bracket competition.

Copyright 2022 KEYC. All rights reserved.