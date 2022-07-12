Your Photos
Janesville officials ask residents to avoid air conditioning as city fixes generator

FILE - Janesville officials worry if the city reaches the maximum capacity for the generators, the city may be forced to shut down portions of the town without critical infrastructure which include lift stations, well pumps and senior living residences.
By Michael McShane
Published: Jul. 12, 2022 at 5:58 AM CDT|Updated: 32 minutes ago
JANESVILLE, Minn. (KEYC) - The town of Janesville asks residents to avoid using air conditioning as the city works to fix the current generator.

Janesville officials are doing more testing to determine how to correct the newly found deficiencies.

Generator usage may need to be stretched out for an extended period of time depending on results.

Officials worry if the city reaches the maximum capacity for the generators, the city may be forced to shut down portions of the town without critical infrastructure which include lift stations, well pumps and senior living residences.

