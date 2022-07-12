Your Photos
Mankato City Council approves land lease for Children’s Museum of Southern Minnesota expansion

In turn the museum will be able to use the entire three-acre campus for their latest project
By Marissa Voss
Published: Jul. 12, 2022 at 4:51 PM CDT|Updated: 16 minutes ago
MANKATO, Minn. (KEYC) - The Children’s Museum of Southern Minnesota got an important piece of the puzzle at the most recent Mankato City Council meeting.

City officials extended the ground lease that the museum has called home since 2015 to 99 years.

“We felt, from the standpoint of the significant investment that that’s going to be made here. We wanted a longer term lease, in order to protect those interests and encompass it with enough time,” CEO for Children’s Museum of Southern Minnesota Louise Dickmeyer said.

In turn the museum will be able to use the entire three-acre campus for their latest project

“Plan out buildings and exhibits and just all of the various uses for the property. So. it was a significant action and we appreciate their support,” Dickmeyer explained.

Since April, when the Children’s Museum of Southern Minnesota announced their outdoor wonderland and they have taken some crucial steps forward to make it a reality.

“An architectural firm to help us design out this building that will be one of the first phases of our development and our expansion. In order to move our fabrication and storage into a new space,” Dickmeyer stated.

They also hired two museum planners who worked on the original plans.

This expansion has been in the works for quite some time, according to Museum CEO Louise Dickmeyer.

“When I was hired in September of 2019, that was part of the plan anyways. Was to take on this larger expansion and to move forward. So, ya we are making some progress definitely.”

