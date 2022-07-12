MN State Fair announces this year’s official new foods

ST. PAUL, Minn. (KEYC) - Minnesotans hungry for the list of foods that will be available at the 2022 State Fair now have something to look forward to.

The Minnesota State Fair has added 38 official new foods and eight new food vendors to the expansive menu already offered at the Great Minnesota Get-Together.

A total of nearly 500 foods will be available at approximately 300 different concession locations throughout the fairgrounds.

For a list of foods, concession locations and more, visit the State Fair’s website.

