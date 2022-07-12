Your Photos
NASA releases James Webb Space Telescope pictures

Scientist and Astronomers believe that Webb is taking them a step further into space discovery
By Marissa Voss
Published: Jul. 12, 2022 at 5:15 PM CDT|Updated: 49 minutes ago
(KEYC) - The images show galaxies that could not be seen by the Hubble telescope .

The Webb telescope’s eyes have captured pictures that are usually too out of focus to see.

Scientist and Astronomers believe that Webb is taking them a step further into space discovery.

“A day to produce, we are seeing things that would’ve taken weeks to produce. Weeks to constrain not even to, just to get a sense that they are there. Now, we are seeing them in all of their greatness, in just a few hours worth of observation. The speed at which discoveries are going to be made has gone up by factor of ten,” Minnesota State University, Mankato Assistant Professor of Physics & Astronomy Michael Rutkowski said.

Rutkowski says the new discoveries will answer a lot of questions that astronomers have had about space.

