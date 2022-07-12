Registration open for Partners for Housing’s pickleball tournament

MANKATO, Minn. (KEYC) - Team registration is now open for those wishing to take part in Partner’s for Housing’s very first Pickleball 4 Partners fundraiser tournament.

Pickleball 4 Partners is a two-day event, comprised of a clinic, social and a tournament. The clinic and social event will take place November 4th at the Picklebarn in Mankato with the tournament happening the next day on the 5th.

The cost to enter is $75 per person.

The event will help raise funds for Partners for Housing’s emergency homeless shelters in Mankato and Saint Peter.

Teams of four can register for the event here.

