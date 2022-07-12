St. James Area’s Zellmann named National Tennis Coach of the Year

ST. JAMES, Minn. (KEYC) — After coaching for over four decades, St. James Area tennis coach Les Zellmann is showing no signs of slowing down.

“Today, I probably enjoy working with the kids more than when I started,” Zellmann said.

Zellman has helped guide numerous athletes and teams to state competitions in his time with the Saints. He’s piled up more than 1,100 wins coaching the boys and girls tennis programs in that time.

Longevity plays a role in the conversation when talking about the top tennis coaches in the nation, and this past month, Zellmann took home the National High School Tennis Coach of the Year honor handed out by the National High School Athletic Coaches Association.

A simple, yet powerful message Zellmann shares with athletes every year centers around perseverance.

“There’s nothing easy, nothing magical, it takes hard work, it’s a process. I tell the kids, don’t give up. I mean, what might be a struggle right now, if you stay at things, you’ll see things might turn out really well.”

There’s no better example to back up those words than Zellmann himself. A Multiple Sclerosis diagnosis in late 2006 didn’t keep Zellmann away from coaching the sport he loves.

“I was a marathon runner, there was a period of time where numbness settled into my legs and fatigue factors which ended my marathon running career. I enjoyed the ability to play doubles tennis. You deal with what you can, hopefully, the situation doesn’t worsen. I’ve been pretty fortunate overall. Some of that is due to medication and the fact I’m staying active.”

Despite some of the challenges over the years, Zellmann is set to begin his 44th season at St. James Area and plans to continue coaching as long as his 20-year-old pet keeps kicking.

“Been telling the kids, for sure, I can’t retire until the cat dies because I can’t take my cat to Arizona.”

