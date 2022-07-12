Truman residents advised to boil water until further notice

TRUMAN, Minn. (KEYC) - The City of Truman has issued a boil advisory.

City officials say water pressure dropped to a point that harmful bacteria could enter the water system following a recent power outage.

They have informed residents to boil water for one minute before use, and use only boiled or bottled water for drinking, making ice, brushing teeth, washing dishes and food prep.

Construction is being done on the water tower in Truman until late July.

Residents will be notified if testing reveals any signs of bacteria.

