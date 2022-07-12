Your Photos
Closings
Community Calendar
What's On CBS, FOX, NBC, & CW
Our Contests
About Us
About KEYC NBC
Advertisement

Truman residents advised to boil water until further notice

The City of Truman has issued a boil advisory.
The City of Truman has issued a boil advisory.(MGN)
By Marissa Voss
Published: Jul. 11, 2022 at 8:31 PM CDT|Updated: 48 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

TRUMAN, Minn. (KEYC) - The City of Truman has issued a boil advisory.

City officials say water pressure dropped to a point that harmful bacteria could enter the water system following a recent power outage.

They have informed residents to boil water for one minute before use, and use only boiled or bottled water for drinking, making ice, brushing teeth, washing dishes and food prep.

Construction is being done on the water tower in Truman until late July.

Residents will be notified if testing reveals any signs of bacteria.

Stay up to date by following the City of Truman on Facebook for future updates.

Truman residents advised to boil water until further notice
Truman residents advised to boil water until further notice(City of Truman)

Copyright 2022 KEYC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

For the majority of the morning, they were in Schutte’s Ice Cream Shoppe shooting scenes
‘Stranger Things’ star Joe Keery, Netflix setting up shop in Henderson
FILE - Edibles, like gummies, and beverages can contain up to 5 milligrams of THC per serving...
Edibles, beverages laced with THC legal Friday in Minnesota
FILE - The incident remains under investigation.
Man drowns on Lake Washington in LeSueur County
Mankato CBD store prepares for Minnesota’s new cannabis law
Mankato police are asking for help in locating two burglary suspects.
Mankato Police ask for help in identifying burglary suspects

Latest News

24-year-old Rachel Evangelisto was crowned Miss Minnesota June 17.
First Indigenous woman crowned Miss Minnesota
First Indigenous woman crowned Miss Minnesota
First Indigenous woman crowned Miss Minnesota
President Joe Biden speaks during a meeting in the Roosevelt Room of the White House in...
Biden admin: Docs must offer abortion if mom’s life at risk
The U.S. Department of Transportation announced a set of actions it will take to help protect...
USDOT: No extra charge for children reseated next to parents on flights