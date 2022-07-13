Your Photos
252 Minnesota State athletes signed NIL deals in first year

In year one of the “NIL Era” at Minnesota State, 252 student-athletes reported individual NIL deals, with an average value of over $65 per transaction.
By Mary Rominger
Published: Jul. 12, 2022 at 8:14 PM CDT|Updated: 45 minutes ago
MANKATO, Minn. (KEYC) - Last summer, the economics changed when nearly half a million college athletes became eligible to make money off of their name, image and likeness.

According to Minnesota State’s Compliance and Student Services Department, over two-thirds of NIL deals were submitted by female student-athletes.

The program with the highest number of NIL deals was the Minnesota State women’s hockey team, with 68. Volleyball, football, softball, and track and field proceed with over 20. The highest valued deal came in at $700.

The university partnered with Opendorse and the platform’s insights indicate that the Northern Sun Intercollegiate Conference is the highest non-Division I league, ranking 12th nationally in NIL activities while ranking 17th in total compensation.

