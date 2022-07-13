Your Photos
City of Truman lifts boil advisory

The City of Truman says residents no longer have to boil their water.
By KEYC Staff
Published: Jul. 12, 2022 at 7:42 PM CDT|Updated: 22 minutes ago
TRUMAN, Minn. (KEYC) - The City of Truman says residents no longer have to boil their water.

The city issued a boil advisory Monday.

City officials had said water pressure dropped to a point that harmful bacteria could enter the water system following a power outage.

Truman officials also say residents will be notified if tests reveal any signs of bacteria.

Construction is being done on the water tower in Truman until late July.

