The heat and humidity return Thursday

I hope you had an opportunity to enjoy today’s comfortable weather, because the heat and humidity will come screaming back into our region tomorrow and will stick around through most of next week. While the next 10 days will be mostly dry, there is a chance of scattered showers and thunderstorms Thursday night into Friday and again Friday night, Saturday into Sunday.

The rest of this afternoon will be sunny and very comfortable with highs in the low 80s. Tonight will be clear, with temps dropping into the low 60s by daybreak Thursday.

Thursday will be mostly sunny, warmer and more humid. Temps will climb into the mid to upper 80s on Thursday afternoon. Scattered showers and thunderstorms are possible Thursday night. The overall severe threat is low, but one or two storms could produce some hail or damaging straight line wind gusts. A half inch or more of rain is possible in places where storms do develop.

The weekend will be warm and humid with scattered showers and thunderstorms possible on Friday night, Saturday and Saturday night. High temps will be in the upper 80s to low 90s this weekend.

Next week will be hot and humid with limited rain chances. Temperatures will reach the low to mid 90s with heat index values climbing into the mid to upper 90s. An isolated shower or thunderstorm will be possible from time to time, but overall rain chances are low through most of next week.

