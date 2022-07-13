Kiwanis Thunder of Drums returns for the 30th year

MANKATO, Minn. (KEYC) - After two years off, the Kiwanis Thunder of Drums event is back.

The event has been a staple of the summer for 29 years, and now year 30 has the bands marching full steam ahead.

“We’re very excited to be back here, I know our fans have missed this show,” said Dough Faust, chairman of the organizing committee for Kiwanis Thunder of Drums.

Some of the drum and bugle groups lined up at Blakeslee Stadium, with some traveling hundreds of miles, with hundreds of band members to put on a show 30 years in the making.

“I think that the Madison Scouts have really spent a lot of time preparing for this season and I think that what the Madison Scouts are doing this year is something really special,” Madison Scouts drum major Kameron Lannon said.

A few of the bands that went on the field are nationally recognized for their performances and pulling awards.

Spectators lined the stadium bleachers to get a look at the show, wide eyes looked on as the bands drummed up a performance worth the wait.

All of the preparation, eating 6,000 calories a day, walking over 40,000 steps, and practicing for hours a day has led to the moment to perform.

“The skills that they demonstrate the enthusiasm and just the pageantry of all of it just to lift people’s spirits,” said Vicki Macfarlance, director of Colts Drum and Bugle Corps.

Tuesday night, the crowds watched as some of the nation’s best groups competed to take home the top group of the night in a showcase of talent, energy and musical ability.

“I have not heard anyone go to a drum core show and regret it,” Macfarlane said.

