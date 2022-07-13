Your Photos
Le Center hang glider injured after crashing into Clear Lake

FILE - A 60-year-old Le Center man was injured when the hang glider he was operating crashed on Clear Lake in Lexington Township Wednesday afternoon.(WGEM)
By Jake Rinehart
Published: Jul. 13, 2022 at 4:10 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
LEXINGTON, Minn. (KEYC) - A 60-year-old Le Center man was injured when the hang glider he was operating crashed on Clear Lake in Lexington Township Wednesday afternoon.

The Le Sueur County Sheriff’s Office reports that Jay Douglas Ugland, of rural Le Center, was the sole occupant and pilot of the aircraft. He had been removed from the aircraft with the assistance of some fishermen on the lake.

He was transported by North Air Care with what were believed to be non-life-threatening injuries.

Le Sueur County deputies say the aircraft was a motorized or powered hang glider with pontoon floats, which make the aircraft able to land and take off from the water.

The cause of the crash remains under investigation.

