Lubbock woman, 11-year-old girl, 2 others killed in crash in Gonzales County

(KOSA)
By KCBD Staff
Published: Jul. 12, 2022 at 7:09 PM CDT|Updated: 31 minutes ago
GONZALES COUNTY, Texas (KCBD) - A woman from Lubbock and an 11-year-old girl from Amarillo were killed in a crash in Gonzales County on Wednesday morning, July 6 around 11 a.m.

A man from Minnesota and a woman from Pennsylvania were also killed.

DPS says 62-year-old Mona Mack Nesbitt was driving a 2020 BMW with two girls from Amarillo, 11 and 9 years old. Nesbitt and the 11-year-old were killed, while the 9-year-old girl suffered “severe” injuries.

The accident happened on IH-10, 5 miles southeast of Waelder, Texas.

DPS says Nesbitt was stationary in the eastbound lane when a 2021 Volvo truck tractor towing a semi trailer “failed to control speed” and collided with them from behind, going on to collide with two other vehicles.

The driver and passenger in the Volvo were also killed in the crash.

