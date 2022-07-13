Your Photos
Closings
Community Calendar
What's On CBS, FOX, NBC, & CW
Our Contests
About Us
About KEYC NBC
Advertisement

Minnesota man accused of falsely selling crops as organic

A Minnesota farmer is accused of making $46 million by passing off chemically treated corn and soybeans as organically grown.
By The Associated Press
Published: Jul. 12, 2022 at 7:18 PM CDT|Updated: 17 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MINNEAPOLIS (AP) — A Minnesota farmer is accused of making $46 million by passing off chemically treated corn and soybeans as organically grown.

James Clayton Wolf was charged July 7 in federal court with felony wire fraud. Prosecutors say Wolf falsely labeled crops grown on his rural Cottonwood County farm as organic and that he defrauded grain buyers and undermined the nation’s organic labeling system.

Organic crops are grown from non-GMO seeds and without chemicals or fertilizers. They generate higher prices at market than non-organic crops.

Organic crop certification is controlled by the federal National Organic Program, run by the U.S. Department of Agriculture.

The grand jury’s indictment says Wolf’s organic farming certification was revoked in 2020. However, according to the document, Wolf continued selling non-GMO grain falsely labeled as organic through an “associate,” the Star Tribune reported.

Wolf’s attorney is Paul Engh.

“Mr. Wolf is a 65-year-old career farmer, who has never been in trouble,” said Engh. “He’s led a good life and now seeks his vindication.”

Wolf is scheduled to appear before a magistrate on July 22.

Wire fraud is a felony punishable by up to 20 years in prison, according to federal sentencing guidelines. U.S. Attorney Andrew Luger’s office said the indictment is the result of collaboration between the FBI and the inspector general’s office for the USDA.

Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

For the majority of the morning, they were in Schutte’s Ice Cream Shoppe shooting scenes
‘Stranger Things’ star Joe Keery, Netflix setting up shop in Henderson
FILE - Edibles, like gummies, and beverages can contain up to 5 milligrams of THC per serving...
Edibles, beverages laced with THC legal Friday in Minnesota
FILE - The incident remains under investigation.
Man drowns on Lake Washington in LeSueur County
Mankato CBD store prepares for Minnesota’s new cannabis law
Mankato police are asking for help in locating two burglary suspects.
Mankato Police ask for help in identifying burglary suspects

Latest News

City of Truman lifts boil advisory
Minnesota man accused of falsely selling crops as organic
Scientist and Astronomers believe that Webb is taking them a step further into space discovery
NASA releases James Webb Space Telescope pictures
NASA releases James Webb Space Telescope pictures