SDSU to play St. Bonaventure at Sanford Pentagon

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - The Sanford Pentagon has been building a reputation as a great neutral site for many high profile college basketball games. And news from the facility Tuesday is adding another marquee event this upcoming season.

The Sanford Pentagon announced that South Dakota State men’s basketball will face off against St. Bonaventure in the Pentagon on November 15th. This will be the 18th time the Jackrabbits play in the Pentagon, after playing three games there last year in the Crossover Classic.

This will be the first ever meeting between the Jacks and the Bonnies. St. Bonaventure went 23-10 overall last year, and 12-5 in the Atlantic 10 Conference. The team made it to the semifinals of the NIT Tournament as well, before losing to eventual champion Xavier.

The Jackrabbit men will join the Jackrabbit women in playing the Pentagon this year. The defending WNIT champions will play the defending national champions South Carolina on December 15th. Tickets will both go on sale on September 13th.

