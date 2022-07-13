Sunny skies, warm temperatures

It’ll be another warm day, with a decent amount of humidity.

Today, we can expect mostly sunny skies, with a high of 83 degrees. Humidity will continue to rise as we go through the week. It’ll be a bit sticky today, but nothing too miserable. Winds will be northeast, around 5-10mph.

Tonight will be mostly clear, with a low of 61 degrees and southeast winds around 5-10mph.

Our next rain chance returns tomorrow. We’re expecting some showers and storms to approach in the late evening and overnight into Friday. A chance of scattered showers and thunderstorms continues through the day on Friday.

Along with the rain chances, we will also see temperatures and humidity increase each day.

Copyright 2022 KEYC. All rights reserved.