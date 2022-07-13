Your Photos
Sunny skies, warm temperatures

Temperatures rise as the weekend approaches
Heat and humidity to return after today
By Emily Merz
Published: Jul. 13, 2022 at 6:38 AM CDT|Updated: 16 minutes ago
It’ll be another warm day, with a decent amount of humidity.

Today, we can expect mostly sunny skies, with a high of 83 degrees. Humidity will continue to rise as we go through the week. It’ll be a bit sticky today, but nothing too miserable. Winds will be northeast, around 5-10mph.

Tonight will be mostly clear, with a low of 61 degrees and southeast winds around 5-10mph.

Our next rain chance returns tomorrow. We’re expecting some showers and storms to approach in the late evening and overnight into Friday. A chance of scattered showers and thunderstorms continues through the day on Friday.

Along with the rain chances, we will also see temperatures and humidity increase each day.

