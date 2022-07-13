Today marks first day of adaptive water skiing on Madison Lake

MADISON LAKE, Minn. (KEYC) - Today marks the first day of adaptive water skiing on Madison Lake.

Put together by SMILES Center for Independent Living, this event helps those living with a disability to enjoy the thrill of water skiing.

Although they’re no longer looking for volunteers, positions are still open for those looking to participate; and if you’re busy during their sessions today, they’re continuing this event each Wednesday until the end of July.

For more information on this event, click here.

