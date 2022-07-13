Your Photos
Waseca County Free Fair opens for summer

(KEYC News Now)
By Maddie Paul
Published: Jul. 13, 2022 at 5:11 PM CDT|Updated: 15 minutes ago
MANKATO, Minn. (KEYC) - “Summer’s best party” opens at the Waseca fairgrounds today.

The Waseca County Free Fair runs from Wednesday, July 13, to Sunday, July 17.

The fair holds about 40 in-door vendors, 15 out-door vendors, and over 30 different food vendors.

All events are family-friendly, including free entertainment, creative arts, carnival rides, the beer garden band shows, and more.

The Grand Stand events will feature bull riding on Thursday, a demolition derby on Friday, and an enduro race on Saturday.

“Its just kind of a get together, because there are people who haven’t seen their friends in a long time. And with Covid, there’s still people who are in and out and not doing things. We’re excited to be back and to be bringing new things and to see people- to come out. We have a good time,” secretary treasurer Robin Dulas said.

All admission to the fairgrounds is free, but costs apply for other attractions and vendors.

