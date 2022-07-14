Cottonwood County Historical Society receives grant to make microfilmed records more accessible

WINDOM, Minn. (KEYC) - The Cottonwood County Historical Society recently received a $10,000 grant from the Minnesota Historical Society.

The Legacy Amendment supports $281,675 in small grants to history organizations throughout Minnesota.

The Cottonwood County Historical Society will be using the grant to update its microfilm printer and scanner, which will help make microfilmed records more accessible to the public.

The current machine is around 10 years old, and the new printer will be digital.

”Almost daily, by volunteers as well as staff, to look up so many types of items that are from the past. Newspapers that are microfilmed go back to 1871 and up until 2010,” Cottonwood County Historical Society Director Linda Fransen said.

The new machine will be delivered in six weeks and ready for the public to use.

