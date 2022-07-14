Fatal Motorcycle Crash in Dodge County

ROCHESTER, Minn. (KTTC) – A man was found dead after a motorcycle crash in Dodge County Wednesday morning.

The motorcycle rider was identified as 75-year-old Ronald Karg of Glenco.

Dodge County deputies arrived along with Blooming Prairie PD and Fire and Mayo Ambulance personnel. Lifesaving efforts at the scene were unsuccessful.

According to authorities, Karg was riding a 2011 Harley Davdison Cruiser eastbound and went into a ditch, throwing him off of the bike.

Karg was wearing a helmet and had a valid license.

The crash remains under investigation.

