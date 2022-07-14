Heat & humidity are back; scattered t-storms possible tonight

The heat and humidity are back! Warm, humid weather is likely through the weekend and it will get even hotter as we head into next week. Scattered showers and thunderstorms are possible late tonight into Friday morning. A couple of those storms could be severe, but they will also have the potential to bring measurable rain. There could be a few more random, isolated thunderstorms through the weekend and into next week, but overall rain chances are fairly limited through the next 10 days.

The rest of this afternoon will be partly cloudy and more humid with highs in the mid to upper 80s.

Scattered thunderstorms are possible across central and southern Minnesota late tonight into Friday morning. While the overall severe threat is low (a 1 on a scale of 1 to 5,) a couple of storms could be severe, with the primary threats being large hail and damaging straight line wind gusts. A quarter to one-half inch or more of rain will also be possible in places that get these scattered thunderstorms.

Friday will be mostly sunny, warmer and even more humid with highs in the upper 80s to low 90s. Saturday and Sunday will be about the same with an isolated thunderstorm or two possible late saturday and Saturday night into early Sunday morning.

Temperatures and humidity will continue to climb as we head into next week. Highs will climb into the low to mid 90s with heat index values reaching the mid to upper 90s. While the heat and humidity may fuel a few random, isolated thunderstorms, rain chances are generally low through most of next week.

