Heat wave to spike temperatures, humidity despite storm chances tonight

High heat and humidity are expected to rise and stick around through the extended forecast despite a chance for showers and thunderstorms tonight.

Today will start off with sunshine across the area, but clouds will gradually take over as the day goes on. Temperatures will be warmer than the past few days by this afternoon with highs in the mid to upper-80s and dew points projected to be in the upper-60s. This means that the uncomfortable sticky feeling is making its return to the area this afternoon. Clouds will be taking over ahead of isolated sprinkles to light showers possible around and after 8 pm tonight. From there, we will see those isolated sprinkles to light showers become more organized into scattered showers and thunderstorms overnight, moving into the area around 3 am tomorrow morning. With this, we are under a marginal risk, or level 1 risk for strong to severe storms. This risk level means that there could be a couple of strong to severe storms. The good news is, the tornado risk for our area is very low, which means the main concerns tonight remain large hail and damaging winds. Showers and thunderstorms will linger throughout tomorrow morning, leaving behind up to half an inch of rain possible.

Tomorrow will start off cloudy with lingering showers and thunderstorms from 7 am to roughly 1 pm. Most of the lingering showers and thunderstorms will be east of Mankato. As showers and thunderstorms gradually clear out through the late morning and early afternoon hours tomorrow, clouds will follow allowing for sunshine to return to the area by the afternoon hours. With sunshine returning after overnight to morning showers and thunderstorms, it’s going to be very humid outside. Temperatures will rise into the mid to upper-80s by the afternoon hours with dew points around the 70-degree mark, this means that we could have a heat index in the 90s by the afternoon hours tomorrow. Clouds will gradually return to the area overnight as we make our way into Saturday.

Saturday will teeter between partly cloudy and mostly cloudy with pockets of sunshine mixed in. Despite the cloudiness in the forecast, temperatures are going to rise into the mid to upper-80s by the afternoon hours with dew points remaining near the 70-degree mark, meaning it could feel like a Florida afternoon outside. With the humidity mixed with cloud coverage, a few isolated showers and thunderstorms are possible through the afternoon and evening hours. Clouds will gradually clear up overnight as we make our way into Sunday.

Sunday will start off with some lingering clouds in the area before becoming mostly sunny by the late morning and early afternoon hours. With the sunshine comes heat and more humidity with highs in the upper-80s and low-90s and dew points continuing to hover around the 70-degree mark which means it’s going to feel like a humid Florida afternoon. This could also lead to heat indices in the mid-90s or higher. Mostly clear skies will continue to stick around as we head into Monday.

Next week will teeter between mostly sunny and partly cloudy, but heat and humidity will still be in the area. The heat wave will continue through the week with highs mainly in the 90s, and a few days in the upper-80s. With this, the humidity will continue to stay high, making it feel uncomfortably sticky outside. Heat indices may range from the low-90s to the low-100s outside with the humidity expected in the area. We are also expecting little to no rain next week with only one rain chance in the forecast for next Friday morning.

