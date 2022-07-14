Janesville experiences more electricity struggles

JANESVILLE, Minn. (KEYC) - Barely a month after the town was put on generator power after a failed Load Tap Changer, the city of Janesville warned residents of more possible power losses Wednesday.

The problem this time was moisture inside the substation, and the city was back on generator power as crews worked to dry it out.

The city asked residents to reduce their usage during peak times, as well as lower their air conditioning use.

Crews worked throughout the day, and the city has informed residents that all generation assets are back online and that the rolling blackouts that were feared are now unlikely.

Residents are still asked to limit their power usage as crews continue to work on the substation.

Copyright 2022 KEYC. All rights reserved.