Man in custody after hourslong stand-off with Faribault police

FARIBAULT, Minn. (KEYC) - A 39-year old man is in custody, after an hourslong armed stand-off with police in Faribault.

According to the Faribault Police Department, a father and son reported that they were confronted by a man man yelling and swearing at them on the street. They told police the man pulled out a handgun before fleeing into a nearby apartment.

That man was later identified as Juan Jose Jamarripa Almeda.

When officers attempted to speak with Almeda, officials say he held a baseball bat before pointing a handgun at them.

SWAT officers assisted the local police department on scene after multiple failed attempts at communicating with the suspect.

Officials eventually obtained a search warrant and deployed pepperball munitions inside the apartment.

Six hours after the stand-off began, police say Almeda left the apartment but refused to comply with officers, continuing to yell for officers to shoot him.

Authorities say Almeda walked towards his handgun and SWAT officers shot him with less-lethal munitions.

He was taken from the scene to a local hospital for evaluation before being taken into custody where he awaits charges.

