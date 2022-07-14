Your Photos
Closings
Community Calendar
What's On CBS, FOX, NBC, & CW
Our Contests
About Us
About KEYC NBC
Advertisement

Man in custody after hourslong stand-off with Faribault police

FILE - Juan Jose Jamarripa Almeda, 39, is in custody, after an hourslong armed stand-off with...
FILE - Juan Jose Jamarripa Almeda, 39, is in custody, after an hourslong armed stand-off with police in Faribault.(Associated Press (custom credit) | AP)
By Nick Beck
Published: Jul. 14, 2022 at 10:39 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

FARIBAULT, Minn. (KEYC) - A 39-year old man is in custody, after an hourslong armed stand-off with police in Faribault.

According to the Faribault Police Department, a father and son reported that they were confronted by a man man yelling and swearing at them on the street. They told police the man pulled out a handgun before fleeing into a nearby apartment.

That man was later identified as Juan Jose Jamarripa Almeda.

When officers attempted to speak with Almeda, officials say he held a baseball bat before pointing a handgun at them.

SWAT officers assisted the local police department on scene after multiple failed attempts at communicating with the suspect.

Officials eventually obtained a search warrant and deployed pepperball munitions inside the apartment.

Six hours after the stand-off began, police say Almeda left the apartment but refused to comply with officers, continuing to yell for officers to shoot him.

Authorities say Almeda walked towards his handgun and SWAT officers shot him with less-lethal munitions.

He was taken from the scene to a local hospital for evaluation before being taken into custody where he awaits charges.

Copyright 2022 KEYC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

For the majority of the morning, they were in Schutte’s Ice Cream Shoppe shooting scenes
‘Stranger Things’ star Joe Keery, Netflix setting up shop in Henderson
FILE - Edibles, like gummies, and beverages can contain up to 5 milligrams of THC per serving...
Edibles, beverages laced with THC legal Friday in Minnesota
FILE - The incident remains under investigation.
Man drowns on Lake Washington in LeSueur County
Mankato CBD store prepares for Minnesota’s new cannabis law
Mankato police are asking for help in locating two burglary suspects.
Mankato Police ask for help in identifying burglary suspects

Latest News

FILE - Over one-thousand boxes containing a month’s worth of child-friendly nutritious meals...
One-thousand boxes of nutritious meals distributed for one-thousand kids
FILE - The Des Moines police dive team will resume searching for an 11-year-old girl who hasn’t...
Teams will resume search for girl in Raccoon River
Officials says police in Minneapolis fatally shot a man, ending an hourslong standoff at an...
Police fatally shoot man in Minneapolis apartment standoff
A heat wave is expected to cause a spike in temperatures and humidity despite storm chances in...
KEYC News Now This Morning forecast update 7-14-22 - clipped version