Mankato City Council looks to fill vacant seat

MANKATO, Minn. (KEYC) - The Mankato City Council is looking to fill a vacant council seat in Ward 3.

The position opened after former councilperson Mark Frost resigned.

The appointee will serve until the winner of the 2022 general election takes office in January 2023.

Eligible appointees must live in the Ward 3 area.

Anyone interested must apply by July 29 and complete a letter of interest.

All letters can be sent either by mail or email to the Intergovernmental Center.

A council panel will review the letters and select a Ward 3 councilperson on Aug. 8.

