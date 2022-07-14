Mankato veterans service officer speaks before Senate committee

MANKATO, Minn. (KEYC) - A Blue Earth County veterans service officer addressed Congress Wednesday to help veterans nationwide.

Michael McLaughlin testified before a Senate committee Wednesday afternoon.

McLaughlin is pushing for the Senate to pass a bill that would improve the quality of medical disability exams.

The Senate Committee on Veterans’ Affairs is considering the bill along with 13 other pieces of legislation to improve life for veterans across the country.

McLaughlin is the legislative chairman for the National Association of County Veterans Service Officers.

He says the legislation discussed will directly help veterans in communities everywhere, including southern Minnesota.

”It’s always nice when members of Washington D.C. look out to the rest of the country for input and some of the real ground frontline and what’s going on, so I appreciate the opportunity that was presented today,” McLaughlin said.

McLaughlin is hopeful the bill will pass Congress by the end of the year.

