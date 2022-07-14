Your Photos
Closings
Community Calendar
What's On CBS, FOX, NBC, & CW
Our Contests
About Us
About KEYC NBC
Advertisement

Minnesota DNR officials find infected carp in Lake Fountain

Thousands of infected carp were found in an Albert Lea lake.
Thousands of infected carp were found in an Albert Lea lake.(FREE TO USE)
By Beret Leone
Published: Jul. 14, 2022 at 6:03 PM CDT|Updated: 3 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ALBERT LEA, Minn. (KTTC) – Thousands of carp were found dead at Lake Fountain in Albert Lea early this month. It’s due to an outbreak of the Koi Herpes Virus (KHV).

The Lakes Foundation of Albert Lea made a post about the incident on Saturday.

The virus is found worldwide and was first detected in Minnesota in 2017. Since then, there have been 18 mortality events like this one.

Experts say the virus is specific to common carp, goldfish and koi -- and there isn’t a threat to humans or pets. However, the foundation advises people to stay out.

State DNR officials say it’s a wake-up call to take care of our waters.

“Wild animals are irreplaceable. We have invasive species that impact our native populations,” Minn. DNR Fish Health Supervisor Isaiah Tolo said. “And those fish are, they are a treasure. We need to take care of them.”

The dead fish caused some areas of blue-green algal blooms - which is dangerous to swimmers.

Tolo said that when mortality events like this one happen, and you live on the lake shore, you can help clean up.

“It’s great to take these fish out of the lake because they are a huge nutrient source,” he said. “If you remove them from the lake and put them in the dirt a few inches, it will be great for your garden, and it will really help the lake too.”

Tolo encourages everyone to buy a fishing license, as that directly supports the work the DNR does to protect Minnesota land.

Copyright 2022 KTTC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

For the majority of the morning, they were in Schutte’s Ice Cream Shoppe shooting scenes
‘Stranger Things’ star Joe Keery, Netflix setting up shop in Henderson
FILE - Edibles, like gummies, and beverages can contain up to 5 milligrams of THC per serving...
Edibles, beverages laced with THC legal Friday in Minnesota
FILE - The incident remains under investigation.
Man drowns on Lake Washington in LeSueur County
Mankato CBD store prepares for Minnesota’s new cannabis law
Mankato police are asking for help in locating two burglary suspects.
Mankato Police ask for help in identifying burglary suspects

Latest News

FILE - Over one-thousand boxes containing a month’s worth of child-friendly nutritious meals...
1,000 boxes of nutritious meals distributed to 1,000 southern Minnesota kids
1,000 boxes of nutritious meals distributed to 1,000 southern Minnesota kids
FILE - In this May 9, 2016 file photo, Ivana Trump, ex-wife of President Donald Trump, attends...
Ivana Trump, first wife of former president, dies at 73
The pandemic showed gaping holes in access to broadband, especially in rural Minnesota
Senators push for more rural broadband
Senators push for more rural broadband