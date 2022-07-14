Your Photos
New St. Peter non-profit organization raises money for first responders and veterans

The non-profit is called Helping Minnesota Heroes.
(KEYC News Now)
By Maddie Paul
Published: Jul. 14, 2022 at 5:28 PM CDT|Updated: 32 minutes ago
ST. PETER, Minn. (KEYC) - A new St. Peter non-profit organization will raise money for first responders and veterans on Friday.

The non-profit is called Helping Minnesota Heroes.

Their first, annual golf classic will begin at the Shoreland country club on July 15.

The golf classic features a 4-person scramble, a silent auction and raffle, *and prizes for registered contestants.

All money raised through registration fees and other donations will go towards supporting area first responders, veterans, and community programming.

“Within announcing the tournament, it filled up with teams in probably about two weeks. We have 36 teams, which is about 144 golfers playing. We have at least nine first responder departments represented in the tournament- playing in it,” president and tournament director Heather Tollefson said.

Although registration for the golf classic is closed, Helping Minnesota Heroes encourages the community to come to the opening ceremony to recognize four first responders from the area at 10:30 a.m.

