New St. Peter nonprofit raises money for first responders, veterans

Helping Minnesota Heroes will raise money for first responders and veterans, and support community programming.
By Maddie Paul
Published: Jul. 14, 2022 at 5:28 PM CDT|Updated: 29 minutes ago
ST. PETER, Minn. (KEYC) - A new nonprofit organization in St. Peter will raise money for first responders and veterans on Friday.

The nonprofit is called Helping Minnesota Heroes.

Their first annual golf classic will begin at Shoreland Country Club Friday.

The golf classic features a four-person scramble, a silent auction and raffle, and prizes for registered contestants.

All money raised through registration fees and other donations will go toward supporting area first responders, veterans, and community programming.

“Within announcing the tournament, it filled up with teams in probably about two weeks. We have 36 teams, which is about 144 golfers playing. We have at least nine first responder departments represented in the tournament, playing in it,” tournament director Heather Tollefson said.

Although registration for the golf classic is closed, Helping Minnesota Heroes encourages the community to come to the opening ceremony to recognize four first responders from the area at 10:30 a.m.

