One-thousand boxes of nutritious meals distributed for one-thousand kids

NORTH MANKATO, Minn. (KEYC) - Over one-thousand boxes containing a month’s worth of child-friendly nutritious meals are being distributed to support one-thousand kids around the area.

Earlier today, the BackPack Food Program kicked off their Summer Deliveries distribution.

More than 250 area volunteers are packing, distributing, and delivering the meals directly to youth’s doorsteps at no cost.

This summer, youth in grades K-12 qualify for free food services.

