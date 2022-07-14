PHOTOS & VIDEOS: Historic Ford Tri-Motor plane tour stops in Rochester

ROCHESTER, Minn. (KTTC) – The first-ever mass produced airliner is here Rochester.

The Experimental Aircraft Association (EAA) brought the plane, a Ford Tri-Motor 5-AT, as part of its Ford Tri-Motor Tour where it invites people to visit and learn all about the aircraft.

The plane flew its first flight on December 1, 1928 and calls the Liberty Aviation Museum in Port Clinton, Ohio, home when it is not on tour.

The Ford Tri-Motor 5-AT can carry up to 10 passengers at a time, all with window seats.

Viewing the aircraft is free but visitors can book a flight. The cost is $80 per adult in advance (walk-up price is $85) and $55 per child (17 and under).

The tour is in Rochester from Thursday, July 14 to Sunday, July 17. Flights run continuously throughout the day at the following times:

Thursday 2 - 5 p.m.

Friday through Sunday 9 a.m. - 5 p.m.

A photo gallery of the Ford Tri-Motor 5-AT is below:

Videos flying in the Ford Tri-Motor 5-AT over Rochester can be seen below:

More information about the history of the Ford Tri-Motor and tours can be found here.

