Your Photos
Closings
Community Calendar
What's On CBS, FOX, NBC, & CW
Our Contests
About Us
About KEYC NBC
Advertisement

Police fatally shoot man in Minneapolis apartment standoff

Officials says police in Minneapolis fatally shot a man, ending an hourslong standoff at an...
Officials says police in Minneapolis fatally shot a man, ending an hourslong standoff at an apartment complex that began with a shooting before officers arrived.(AP)
By The Associated Press
Published: Jul. 14, 2022 at 8:54 AM CDT|Updated: 14 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MINNEAPOLIS, Minn. (KEYC) - Officials says police in Minneapolis fatally shot a man, ending an hourslong standoff at an apartment complex that began with a shooting before officers arrived.

Minneapolis Police Department spokesman Garrett Parten says authorities negotiated with the man for about six hours before police shot him early Thursday.

Officials say he was taken to a hospital and died.

Authorities didn’t immediately say exactly what prompted police to shoot.

Police say the standoff began about 9:30 p.m. Wednesday after a mother with two young children reported a man was trying to shoot into their apartment through a wall.

When officers arrived, they heard more shots and began evacuating the building.

The Minnesota Bureau of Criminal Apprehension was investigating the shooting by police.

Copyright 2022 KEYC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

For the majority of the morning, they were in Schutte’s Ice Cream Shoppe shooting scenes
‘Stranger Things’ star Joe Keery, Netflix setting up shop in Henderson
FILE - Edibles, like gummies, and beverages can contain up to 5 milligrams of THC per serving...
Edibles, beverages laced with THC legal Friday in Minnesota
FILE - The incident remains under investigation.
Man drowns on Lake Washington in LeSueur County
Mankato CBD store prepares for Minnesota’s new cannabis law
Mankato police are asking for help in locating two burglary suspects.
Mankato Police ask for help in identifying burglary suspects

Latest News

A heat wave is expected to cause a spike in temperatures and humidity despite storm chances in...
KEYC News Now This Morning forecast update 7-14-22 - clipped version
Thanks for showering us with your favorite songs to splish-splash to! Check out the video to...
QOTD (Results)
Waterville rallies to defeat Veseli
Waterville rallies to defeat Veseli
HIGHLIGHTS: Waterville vs. Veseli