Pumps still serving up high gas prices

MANKATO, Minn. (KEYC) - Pain at the pump is something Americans are very familiar with right now.

“Gas prices are absolutely nuts, it is just crazy,” Mankato resident Eric Zeiher said.

Some have found ways to cut costs.

“I do slow down, you know I used to go 70 or 72, now I just stay at 65,” Mankato resident Craig Frandsen said.

Those who have another form of transportation have found that to be the key, sometimes it comes in the form of a motorcycle.

“The last two years I did not ride it very much, but within the last three or four months since it started warming up, I have been on it every day,” Zeiher said.

Others are not so lucky, food trucks are forced to travel miles to serve the public their unique dishes.

“Halfway is $115, and I have to fill that up every other week or so and propane you are having to get daily,” Pelican Food Truck owner Jeni Bobholz said.

Whether it be the high prices at the pump or the high prices for supplies, food trucks have had to change the way they do business.

“You feel bad when you have to raise your prices cause you know you are putting more pressure on the consumer, maybe you are cutting down on your market share. But you really cannot lose money on the business end,” co-owner of Big Red’s food truck Erik Posz said.

High prices have not only driven menu prices up but have changed how far some trucks travel and forcing some businesses to enforce a service minimum. Now, Big Red’s food truck stays in the New Ulm area.

“When diesel was cheaper we used to go to Waconia or Marshall or whatever, and now we are not going to do that,” Posz said.

“To even get it to a place I would say with staffing, gas all of that, you are looking at an average of $100 to $200 a day just to get it there and have it functioning,” Bobholz said.

For these food truck owners, they’re just glad their customers are still coming along for this now-more-expensive journey.

Copyright 2022 KEYC. All rights reserved.