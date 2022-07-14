Your Photos
Closings
Community Calendar
What's On CBS, FOX, NBC, & CW
Our Contests
About Us
About KEYC NBC
Advertisement

South Central Minnesota Food Recovery addresses food insecurity in Greater Mankato Area

From May to October 2021, the project made a total of 8,250 meals and is on track to surpass those numbers in 2022.
By Sofia Martinez
Published: Jul. 13, 2022 at 7:10 PM CDT|Updated: 28 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MANKATO, Minn. (KEYC) - South Central Minnesota Food Recovery is a nonprofit that grew out of an idea that started at the Wooden Spoon in Old Town Mankato.

It aims to address food insecurity in our community, which, according to Feeding America, affects more than 38 million Americans, including almost 12 million children.

They rescue food from being thrown away and create healthy ready-made meals to give back to the south central Minnesota community.

“In 2021, we were able to take in 43 tons of different food recovery, and we are well on our way with already taking in 20 tons of food so far this year,” Wood Spoon Owner Natasha Frost said.

Service providers and individuals pick up and distribute the fresh produce and meals throughout the region, including through Mayo Clinic, MY Place, and ECHO Food Shelf.

“There are more people here every week. This week has been pretty dynamite with over 100 households per day,” said Trevor Beuning, an ECHO Food Shelf volunteer.

The project received a grant from Blue Earth, Brown, Nicollet, Le Sueur and Waseca Counties Statewide Health Improvement Partnerships (SHIP).

The grant will be used to create and operate a food-safety certified space that volunteers can use for food processing and meal preparation.

“We know that there’s a lot of partners in the community that are interested in hunger relief efforts. They’re really increasing access to those healthy foods and we’re just excited to be a part of it,” explained Cierra Thibert, Public Health Specialist for Blue Earth County.

From May to October 2021, the project made a total of 8,250 meals, or 11,674 servings of food, and is on track to surpass those numbers in 2022.

“A lot of the times our families are on the run, maybe a full-time job, maybe several, and just being able to have that available at home, just to be able to have healthy meals as well. And they’re going on our door as fast as we’re getting them in,” explained Daisy De Leon, manager of ECHO Food Shelf.

The new space will be in Frost Plaza in Mankato and will focus on processing fresh produce and turning them into healthful ready-made meals.

Copyright 2022 KEYC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

For the majority of the morning, they were in Schutte’s Ice Cream Shoppe shooting scenes
‘Stranger Things’ star Joe Keery, Netflix setting up shop in Henderson
FILE - Edibles, like gummies, and beverages can contain up to 5 milligrams of THC per serving...
Edibles, beverages laced with THC legal Friday in Minnesota
FILE - The incident remains under investigation.
Man drowns on Lake Washington in LeSueur County
Mankato CBD store prepares for Minnesota’s new cannabis law
Mankato police are asking for help in locating two burglary suspects.
Mankato Police ask for help in identifying burglary suspects

Latest News

Cottonwood County Historical Society receives grant to make microfilmed records more accessible
Cottonwood County Historical Society receives grant to make microfilmed records more accessible
Cottonwood County Historical Society receives grant to make microfilmed records more accessible
South Central Minnesota Food Recovery addresses food insecurity in Greater Mankato Area
Waseca County Free Fair opens for summer