Your Photos
Closings
Community Calendar
What's On CBS, FOX, NBC, & CW
Our Contests
About Us
About KEYC NBC
Advertisement

Sterling Pharmacy communities help donate more than $72K to the Alzheimer’s Association

Astrup companies and Sterling pharmacies Alzheimer's donation
Astrup companies and Sterling pharmacies Alzheimer's donation(Astrup)
By KTTC Staff
Published: Jul. 14, 2022 at 4:12 PM CDT|Updated: 5 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

AUSTIN, Minn. (KTTC) – Sterling pharmacies have teamed up with their communities and the Astrup Family Foundation to raise funds for the Alzheimer’s Association.

According to Astrup Companies, it agreed to match up to $35,000 to help hit a goal of raising $70,000 to celebrate its 70th anniversary. That gave Sterling pharmacies and their communities the biggest goal they’ve ever seen.

Along with the other members of Astrup Companies, including Sterling Long Term Care Pharmacy, Sterling Specialty Pharmacy, Smart-Fill, and IHPN, they reached their goal.

Throughout June, Sterling patients and customers filled the stores with purple Alzheimer’s Association pin-ups by donating $1, $3, or $5. Each pin-up included the name of someone to whom the donation was dedicated.

Astrup said the pin-ups illustrated the wonderful generosity of small-town communities throughout Minnesota and Iowa, as well as the impact Alzheimer’s disease has on so many families.

In the month of June, $27,655 was raised in the Sterling pharmacies, with an additional $10,306 raised by the other Astrup Companies businesses. With the Astrup Family Foundation matching $35,000, a total of $72,961 was donated to the Alzheimer’s Association Thursday.

Astrup companies and Sterling pharmacies Alzheimer's donation
Astrup companies and Sterling pharmacies Alzheimer's donation(Astrup)

For Sterling Pharmacy, the fight against Alzheimer’s started as a tribute to its founder, Leonard Astrup. In Leonard’s memory, the community pharmacy locations have been dedicating the month of June to Alzheimer’s fundraising efforts since 2016.

Sterling pharmacies have donated $210,500 leading up to this year’s efforts and are well on their way to $300,000 in donations.

The Astrup Family Foundation was created to carry on the legacy of Leonard, and his wife Corrine, by supporting honorable charities in the focus areas of Christian faith, family values, education, healthcare, and strengthening the communities in which the Sterling pharmacies serve.

If you or someone you know is experiencing dementia, call the Alzheimer’s Association at 1.800.272.3900 for support and resources.

Copyright 2022 KTTC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

For the majority of the morning, they were in Schutte’s Ice Cream Shoppe shooting scenes
‘Stranger Things’ star Joe Keery, Netflix setting up shop in Henderson
FILE - Edibles, like gummies, and beverages can contain up to 5 milligrams of THC per serving...
Edibles, beverages laced with THC legal Friday in Minnesota
FILE - The incident remains under investigation.
Man drowns on Lake Washington in LeSueur County
Mankato CBD store prepares for Minnesota’s new cannabis law
Mankato police are asking for help in locating two burglary suspects.
Mankato Police ask for help in identifying burglary suspects

Latest News

FILE - Over one-thousand boxes containing a month’s worth of child-friendly nutritious meals...
1,000 boxes of nutritious meals distributed to 1,000 southern Minnesota kids
1,000 boxes of nutritious meals distributed to 1,000 southern Minnesota kids
FILE - In this May 9, 2016 file photo, Ivana Trump, ex-wife of President Donald Trump, attends...
Ivana Trump, first wife of former president, dies at 73
The pandemic showed gaping holes in access to broadband, especially in rural Minnesota
Senators push for more rural broadband
Senators push for more rural broadband