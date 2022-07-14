Sterling Pharmacy communities help donate more than $72K to the Alzheimer’s Association

AUSTIN, Minn. (KTTC) – Sterling pharmacies have teamed up with their communities and the Astrup Family Foundation to raise funds for the Alzheimer’s Association.

According to Astrup Companies, it agreed to match up to $35,000 to help hit a goal of raising $70,000 to celebrate its 70th anniversary. That gave Sterling pharmacies and their communities the biggest goal they’ve ever seen.

Along with the other members of Astrup Companies, including Sterling Long Term Care Pharmacy, Sterling Specialty Pharmacy, Smart-Fill, and IHPN, they reached their goal.

Throughout June, Sterling patients and customers filled the stores with purple Alzheimer’s Association pin-ups by donating $1, $3, or $5. Each pin-up included the name of someone to whom the donation was dedicated.

Astrup said the pin-ups illustrated the wonderful generosity of small-town communities throughout Minnesota and Iowa, as well as the impact Alzheimer’s disease has on so many families.

In the month of June, $27,655 was raised in the Sterling pharmacies, with an additional $10,306 raised by the other Astrup Companies businesses. With the Astrup Family Foundation matching $35,000, a total of $72,961 was donated to the Alzheimer’s Association Thursday.

Astrup companies and Sterling pharmacies Alzheimer's donation (Astrup)

For Sterling Pharmacy, the fight against Alzheimer’s started as a tribute to its founder, Leonard Astrup. In Leonard’s memory, the community pharmacy locations have been dedicating the month of June to Alzheimer’s fundraising efforts since 2016.

Sterling pharmacies have donated $210,500 leading up to this year’s efforts and are well on their way to $300,000 in donations.

The Astrup Family Foundation was created to carry on the legacy of Leonard, and his wife Corrine, by supporting honorable charities in the focus areas of Christian faith, family values, education, healthcare, and strengthening the communities in which the Sterling pharmacies serve.

If you or someone you know is experiencing dementia, call the Alzheimer’s Association at 1.800.272.3900 for support and resources.

