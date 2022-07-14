Your Photos
Wanamingo facility to receive infant formula from Singapore

By KTTC Staff
Published: Jul. 14, 2022 at 10:49 AM CDT|Updated: 11 hours ago
WANAMINGO, Minn. (KTTC) – President Biden announced that his Administration is sourcing flights to transport infant formula powder from Singapore to then be transported to a facility in Wanamingo for final conversion before sales.

According to the announcement, the flights are being facilitated by the U.S. Department of Health and Human Services (HHS), for Operation Fly Formula to transport Reckitt Mead Johnson infant formula base powder from Singapore to Chicago, Illinois.

The flights will be on July 12, 14, and 19.

This delivery will include over 418,000 pounds of Reckitt Mead Johnson Efaminl Stage 1 infant formula base, the equivalent of approximately 6.2 million 8-ounce bottles.

Formula being loaded in Singapore
Formula being loaded in Singapore(Brunswick)

Upon its arrival in Chicago, the powder will be transferred to a Wanamingo facility for conversion to final product that will be made available in the coming weeks.

The product will be available at national and regional retailers.

