Your Photos
Closings
Community Calendar
What's On CBS, FOX, NBC, & CW
Our Contests
About Us
About KEYC NBC
Advertisement

Windom Lions Club breaks ground on shelter house

The idea has been in the back of Windom Lions Club Vice President Eric Hanken’s mind for years, and it’s finally coming to fruition.
By Marissa Voss
Published: Jul. 13, 2022 at 9:05 PM CDT|Updated: 57 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WINDOM, Minn. (KEYC) - The idea has been in the back of Windom Lions Club Vice President Eric Hanken’s mind for years, and it’s finally coming to fruition.

“We had the official groundbreaking for the Lions Club Shelter, which we started two years ago. COVID kind of slowed us down a bit, but then materials started to show up and we got enough money to get going,” said Eric Haken, second vice of the Windom Lions Club.

Like everything in life, there are speed bumps along the way and the Lions are seeing that firsthand.

“We are still short on funding, so it will get built as far as how much money we have to complete it,” Haken said.

The original fundraising goal is $250,000, and they are currently at $158,000.

The construction up to this point will be split into phases.

“After the dirt work is done, and then the erection crew will come in and build the building. When the building is complete, then the concrete crew will come in, but we have to do a little bit of plumbing before that,” Haken said.

The shelter will accommodate church services, parties, reunions and bands.

“Well, the building is 50 feet north and south, and then it’s 80 feet long. It’s got a couple of wings on the back 24 feet and those wings are 24 by 12,” explained Glen Francis of the Windom Lions Club.

Haken is hopeful that the shelter is going to be used by everyone.

“Bringing people together, whether you are from Worthington or Mankato. Just because you live in Worthington and Mankato or whatever, maybe you have a family reunion, and maybe Windom is in the middle,” Haken said.

Despite the circumstance, the Lions are still excited to have this milestone underway.

Copyright 2022 KEYC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

For the majority of the morning, they were in Schutte’s Ice Cream Shoppe shooting scenes
‘Stranger Things’ star Joe Keery, Netflix setting up shop in Henderson
FILE - Edibles, like gummies, and beverages can contain up to 5 milligrams of THC per serving...
Edibles, beverages laced with THC legal Friday in Minnesota
FILE - The incident remains under investigation.
Man drowns on Lake Washington in LeSueur County
Mankato CBD store prepares for Minnesota’s new cannabis law
Mankato police are asking for help in locating two burglary suspects.
Mankato Police ask for help in identifying burglary suspects

Latest News

Windom Lions Club breaks ground on shelter house
Cottonwood County Historical Society receives grant to make microfilmed records more accessible
Cottonwood County Historical Society receives grant to make microfilmed records more accessible
Cottonwood County Historical Society receives grant to make microfilmed records more accessible
South Central Minnesota Food Recovery
South Central Minnesota Food Recovery addresses food insecurity in Greater Mankato Area