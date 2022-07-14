Windom Lions Club breaks ground on shelter house

WINDOM, Minn. (KEYC) - The idea has been in the back of Windom Lions Club Vice President Eric Hanken’s mind for years, and it’s finally coming to fruition.

“We had the official groundbreaking for the Lions Club Shelter, which we started two years ago. COVID kind of slowed us down a bit, but then materials started to show up and we got enough money to get going,” said Eric Haken, second vice of the Windom Lions Club.

Like everything in life, there are speed bumps along the way and the Lions are seeing that firsthand.

“We are still short on funding, so it will get built as far as how much money we have to complete it,” Haken said.

The original fundraising goal is $250,000, and they are currently at $158,000.

The construction up to this point will be split into phases.

“After the dirt work is done, and then the erection crew will come in and build the building. When the building is complete, then the concrete crew will come in, but we have to do a little bit of plumbing before that,” Haken said.

The shelter will accommodate church services, parties, reunions and bands.

“Well, the building is 50 feet north and south, and then it’s 80 feet long. It’s got a couple of wings on the back 24 feet and those wings are 24 by 12,” explained Glen Francis of the Windom Lions Club.

Haken is hopeful that the shelter is going to be used by everyone.

“Bringing people together, whether you are from Worthington or Mankato. Just because you live in Worthington and Mankato or whatever, maybe you have a family reunion, and maybe Windom is in the middle,” Haken said.

Despite the circumstance, the Lions are still excited to have this milestone underway.

