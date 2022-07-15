Your Photos
Bavarian Blast Celebrates 15 years

By Sofia Martinez
Published: Jul. 15, 2022 at 6:10 PM CDT
MANKATO, Minn. (KEYC) - The town of New Ulm is looking more German than ever.

“New Ulm is the most German community in the country,” said Tom Furth, vice president of Bavarian Blast.

And to celebrate, the town hosts their biggest festival, Bavarian Blast, which comes to the Brown County Fairgrounds for the weekend starting yesterday, and wrapping everything up Sunday.

This year the festival is celebrating 15 years.

“You want to taste Germany. You come down to New Ulm for the food, the music, everything,” added Furth.

Visitors of all ages can enjoy arts and crafts displays, a 5k and 10k, authentic German clothing and food, and the famous Bavarian Blast Parade on Sunday.

“We’re here from the time it opens each day to the time it closes. We don’t miss a minute. It’s awesome,” explained Bavarian Blast’s Ambassador, Sheryl Vath.

The town of about 13,000 people welcomes locals as well as people from all over the country to the festival.

“Hotels are full, which is awesome. Our restaurants are busy, gas stations, our shops. It’s just a really great way to an economic boost for our community, for sure,” said Sarah Warmka, New Ulm’s Chamber President and CEO.

With over 20 bands and performances, Bavarian Blast is 4 days full of music, food, and fun.

Youth ages 16 and under will be admitted free this Friday, Saturday and Sunday.

