Concerts on Commerce fills the North Mankato area with music and fun

NORTH MANKATO, Minn. (KEYC) - The annual Concerts on Commerce event celebrated North Mankato businesses on Commerce Drive on July 15.

This is the second year the Connecting Commerce non-profit organization has been hosting the event, and it plans on making the event annual.

Every third Friday of June, July, and August will have Concerts on Commerce.

Today’s concert was the second out of three for the season.

The free event featured music from The Coyotes and catering from Curiosi-Tea House.

The goal of the event is to showcase upper North Mankato businesses on Commerce Drive and strengthen the North Mankato community.

“We want to have a family-fun environment where people can bring their young children and they can come around and watch the concerts, and just enjoy the area,” owner of Ignition Fitness and president of Connecting Commerce Jason Tompkins.

The next Concerts on Commerce is August 19, and Kaleb Braun-Schulz & the Nightingale Band will perform.

