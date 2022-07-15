Your Photos
Closings
Community Calendar
What's On CBS, FOX, NBC, & CW
Our Contests
About Us
About KEYC NBC
Advertisement

Concerts on Commerce fills the North Mankato area with music and fun

(KEYC News Now)
By Maddie Paul
Published: Jul. 15, 2022 at 5:21 PM CDT|Updated: 50 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

NORTH MANKATO, Minn. (KEYC) - The annual Concerts on Commerce event celebrated North Mankato businesses on Commerce Drive on July 15.

This is the second year the Connecting Commerce non-profit organization has been hosting the event, and it plans on making the event annual.

Every third Friday of June, July, and August will have Concerts on Commerce.

Today’s concert was the second out of three for the season.

The free event featured music from The Coyotes and catering from Curiosi-Tea House.

The goal of the event is to showcase upper North Mankato businesses on Commerce Drive and strengthen the North Mankato community.

“We want to have a family-fun environment where people can bring their young children and they can come around and watch the concerts, and just enjoy the area,” owner of Ignition Fitness and president of Connecting Commerce Jason Tompkins.

The next Concerts on Commerce is August 19, and Kaleb Braun-Schulz & the Nightingale Band will perform.

Copyright 2022 KEYC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

For the majority of the morning, they were in Schutte’s Ice Cream Shoppe shooting scenes
‘Stranger Things’ star Joe Keery, Netflix setting up shop in Henderson
FILE - Edibles, like gummies, and beverages can contain up to 5 milligrams of THC per serving...
Edibles, beverages laced with THC legal Friday in Minnesota
FILE - The incident remains under investigation.
Man drowns on Lake Washington in LeSueur County
Mankato police are asking for help in locating two burglary suspects.
Mankato Police ask for help in identifying burglary suspects
Buena Vista County authorities say a structural failure early Friday morning at the Rembrandt...
Shooting in Mankato leads to drug bust for MRVDTF

Latest News

Bavarian Blast
Bavarian Blast Celebrates 15 years
Fairmont's Bruce Abitz turned Hand's Park into a family-friendly, fastpitch softball destination.
Hand’s Park boasts generational impact under Bruce Abitz’ care
GreenSeam brings back its annual celebration of ag event
KEYC Weather
Meteorologist Shawn Cable's Weekend Forecast