Driver of black car in street racing incident identified

MANKATO, Minn. (KEYC) - Mankato police say they’ve identified one driver in a suspected street race last month.

On June 4, surveillance photos showed a silver and black car traveling at a high rate of speed downtown.

Public safety said they went up Glenwood Avenue and crashed into another vehicle, severely injuring the driver -- and drove away before police arrived.

Officials say they’ve now identified the driver of the black car, but are seeking more information about who was driving the silver car.

