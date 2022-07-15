Your Photos
Driver of black car in street racing incident identified

Mankato police say they’ve identified one driver in a suspected street race last month.
By Marissa Voss
Published: Jul. 15, 2022 at 11:04 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
MANKATO, Minn. (KEYC) - Mankato police say they’ve identified one driver in a suspected street race last month.

On June 4, surveillance photos showed a silver and black car traveling at a high rate of speed downtown.

Public safety said they went up Glenwood Avenue and crashed into another vehicle, severely injuring the driver -- and drove away before police arrived.

Officials say they’ve now identified the driver of the black car, but are seeking more information about who was driving the silver car.

Copyright 2022 KEYC. All rights reserved.

